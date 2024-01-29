iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $936,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $69.94 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

