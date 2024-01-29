iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Raised by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

