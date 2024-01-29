iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

