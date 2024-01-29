iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 36,722 shares.The stock last traded at $119.15 and had previously closed at $119.05.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

