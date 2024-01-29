iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 63.1% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EMXF stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.