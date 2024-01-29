iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.