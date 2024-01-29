iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.48. 353,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

