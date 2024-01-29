iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 586.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230,194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average of $185.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

