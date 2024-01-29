iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $246.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

