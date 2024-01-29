iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

