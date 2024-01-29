iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWS stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.