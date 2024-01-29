iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $136,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

IWS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

