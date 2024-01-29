iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 144.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,930. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.