iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $78.60. 461,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $79.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.