iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LRGF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. 37,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,140. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.