Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.37.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.