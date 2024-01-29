Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of J opened at $137.19 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.