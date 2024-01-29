Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

