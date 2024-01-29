James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $36.73

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.73, but opened at $37.73. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 3,779 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 131,346 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 102,923 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.