James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires 2,698 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 904,789 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

