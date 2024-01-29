James J. Burns & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. 2,367,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

