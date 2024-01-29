James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB remained flat at $46.63 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 424,351 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

