James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.78. 177,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,369. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

