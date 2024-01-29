James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 171,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,046. The company has a market cap of $435.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.94.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

