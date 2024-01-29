James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.90. 717,506 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

