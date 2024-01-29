James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $129,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $94,454,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.42. 989,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,693. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

