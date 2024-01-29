James J. Burns & Company LLC Invests $323,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 199,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.82%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

