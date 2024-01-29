James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $48.24. 275,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,665. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

