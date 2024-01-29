James J. Burns & Company LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,212. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $175.34. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.