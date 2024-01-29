James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,448 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.81. 962,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.