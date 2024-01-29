James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

