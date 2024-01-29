James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 607 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCVFree Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

IMCV traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,674. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.469 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

