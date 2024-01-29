Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 133,620 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,620 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Starbucks worth $452,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,612. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.