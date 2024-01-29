Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.66. 25,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

