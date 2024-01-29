Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 724,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,820. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

