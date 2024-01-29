Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,640 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

LEVI stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $16.33. 1,690,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,598. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

