Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $323.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Home Depot worth $323,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.11. 825,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $352.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

