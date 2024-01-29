Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Genpact worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 118,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 155,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,380. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

