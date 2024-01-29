Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.85. 94,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,907. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $458.13.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.40.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,973 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

