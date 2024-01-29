Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $7.09 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.05. 128,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

