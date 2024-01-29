Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $8.92 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,734 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,907. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

