Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,180 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

