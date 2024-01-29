Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 4.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $574,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $190.86. The stock had a trading volume of 581,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

