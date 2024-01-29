Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,416,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.07. 297,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,151. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

