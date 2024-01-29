Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $7.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $638.30. 169,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,539. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.94 and a 200 day moving average of $481.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

