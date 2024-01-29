Jensen Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after buying an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,385. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

