JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.53 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,337,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 998,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $5,545,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3,787.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 807,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

