JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JetBlue Airways Stock Performance
NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.53 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.