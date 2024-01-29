JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.84. 1,184,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,002. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

