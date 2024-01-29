JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $39.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,606. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

