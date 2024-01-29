Joanne Shaw Acquires 589 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Shaw bought 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.55) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,693.06).

Shares of CVSG traded down GBX 37 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,661 ($21.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,204. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,810.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. CVS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,364 ($17.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,226 ($28.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,609.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,699.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.14) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($30.11) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

